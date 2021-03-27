Helping bring Cereal Ingredients Inc. to St. Joseph to build a new $24 million manufacturing facility is the latest step by the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce to recruit more companies to the area.
The chamber put its best foot forward to make sure the company, which is headquartered in Leavenworth, Kansas, chose St. Joseph as its next place for expansion. Local officials had to increase the incentives package for Cereal Ingredients, allowing locating in St. Joseph to be competitive to the state of Kansas’s taxation aspect for companies. The cities St. Joseph stood against, including Columbia and Springfield, also didn’t come with the status as the best place to work in manufacturing in a study done by SmartAsset in December of 2020.
“Well, we’re always in the process of trying to recruit companies to St. Joseph,” said Brad Lau, vice president of economic development for the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a very competitive environment.”
Lau said the business recruitment environment in Missouri is very competitive, but St. Joseph chamber officials don’t shy away from pursuing companies and also allowing existing ones grow their footprint.
“Manufacturing has always played an important role in St. Joseph. I think both from a community as well as an economic development strategy, we’ve always been very focused on our manufacturers and have worked closely with them to help them grow here and to attract others to the community,” Patt Lilly, chamber president and CEO, said.
With $100 million in capital investment from its annual report in 2020, the question was never about money but fit for Cereal Ingredients. Also, aside from the ranking from the SmartAsset study, St. Joseph hosts a plethora of existing food processing companies that will allow the new company to find a skilled workforce, according to Lau.
“It’s nice because you have all of those synergies then that companies look for just like you have the AGP facility here. Ventura is here because AGP is here, because they have product they utilize from AGP for their final product,” Lau said. “We’re always pushing the food processing aspect of St. Joseph when we’re attracting other companies.”
Cereal Ingredients expects to create 48 jobs in St. Joseph by the end of its third year of production and 60 to 66 jobs by the end of the sixth year.
