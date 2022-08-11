A new cat lounge and rescue is clawing its way into the hearts of the St. Joseph community.
For a few local ladies, it’s been a dream for quite some time to create a space to help out furry friends in the area. After years of helping out on their own, they’ve paired up as partners to open the nonprofit Self Expressions Cat Lounge and Rescue.
Self Expressions Cat Lounge and Rescue opens officially on Friday at 300B South Belt Highway and will host a grand opening in September.
Mardell Barber has owned Self Expressions Body Piercing Shop for more than 20 years and has been an advocate for cats in the area. She initially wasn’t sure about moving locations, but when the opportunity arose, she knew it was time.
“These two spots came up for rent and it was just almost like it was supposed to happen,” Barber said. “That one was big enough, a little bigger than our old piercing shop. And this was a great size for a cat lounge just to begin. You know, we’d like to, of course, grow, but so that's when I said, ‘OK, let's just do it.’ So that's why the shop moved. So we could be right next door, so we can always be available for the animals.”
Amy Davidson is a partner in the lounge and said that while dreaming of the concept was easy, getting it running was a little bit more time-consuming.
“Funding initially was difficult, and we're hoping that this will pay for itself pretty quickly, which is why we have people donate and people pay $10 to come in. Any type of charge that you're paying, that's going directly to the cats and maintaining them and maintaining this,” Davidson said.
Ariel Schlorff is a partner and said that the nonprofit lounge is not only the first in St. Joseph but one of the first in the country.
“So there are only five, and now six, we make six, nonprofit cat lounges in the United States. There are over 100 cat lounges and cafes, but we are one of six that are nonprofit,” Schlorff said. “The reason I started rescuing cats was because of the amount of cats we have euthanized, because of the overpopulation. And that's everywhere, that's not just us here in St. Joseph. That's pretty much any city. And our goal here is to decrease the amount of cats that are getting euthanized unnecessarily."
And while their love for the cats is a good start, Barber and the other partners are hoping community members will reach out to learn more about how to help them and the animals.
“We need the community's help to get these cats off the streets. And then, in turn, the cats help you,” Barber said.
More information about the cat lounge and rescue can be found on the Self Expressions Cat Lounge and Rescue's Facebook page.
