St. Jo Frontier Casino

The St. Jo Frontier Casino was among 11 facilities in the state to see a drop in admissions over the second half of 2022.

Missouri casinos, including the one in St. Joseph, saw fewer gamblers spending money in the second half of 2022.

Financial reports from the Missouri Gaming Commission show that 11 of 13 casino properties experienced a drop in admissions from July through December of 2022. That includes an 8% decline at the St. Jo Frontier Casino, which reported admissions of 377,982. Those numbers mark the first half of a fiscal year that runs from July to June.

