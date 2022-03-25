Jody Carlson has been named director of operations for Missouri American Water it was announced this week.
Carlson will continue to oversee operations for the company’s northwest district and work with communities facing water and wastewater challenges to facilitate economic growth and long-term sustainability in the region.
“Jody has a true passion for helping others and improving communities by providing exceptional water and wastewater service,” said Rich Svindland, president of Missouri American Water. “His extensive industry knowledge and thoughtful approach to water and wastewater challenges greatly benefit the customers we serve throughout Northwest Missouri.”
Carlson joined Missouri American Water in 2015 as a senior operations manager. Carlson has more than 25 years of engineering experience and previously served as director of public works and transportation for the city of St. Joseph as well as an engineer over district maintenance, traffic, construction and materials for the Missouri Department of Transportation.
In addition to his professional roles, Carlson serves on the Board of Directors for the St. Joseph Area Chamber of Commerce and the chamber’s economic development, executive and government relations committees. He also is on the Board of Directors for the Mosaic Life Care Foundation and Pivotal Point Transitional Housing.
