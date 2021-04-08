Michael L. Bozarth is retiring as maintenance supervisor at Rushville for the Missouri Department of Transportation. Bozarth spent 26 years at MoDOT.
Billy D. Hamilton is retiring as senior maintenance worker at Bethany for the Missouri Department of Transportation. Hamilton spent 19 years at MoDot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.