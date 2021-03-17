Emily Hilsabeck, CPA, joined Leichti, Franken & Young as a certified public accountant. Hilsabeck was a recipient of MOCPA's Women to Watch award and a nominee for the YWCA's Women of Excellence award.
Careers, Awards & Milestones
