DR. ROBERT BERGLAND, associate professor of mass media at Northwest Missouri State University, will receive the College Media Association's Ken Nordon Award for College Media Research for his study of the ways nationally recognized college yearbooks use social media to enhance their product. The award recognizes the best article published in College Media Review during an academic year.
Careers, Awards & Milestones
