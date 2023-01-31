Salespeople have struggled for months to keep vehicles on the lot, but as the new year starts local dealerships say that they're starting to see some relief.
Chris Yates, Victory Buick GMC owner/general manager, said the year started strong and he’s thrilled with how business has been.
“Things are going really well,” Yates said. “We have a lot of new cars coming in every day. We have a lot in stock and a lot coming in..”
But while a shiny new car may be intriguing for many, Yates said several people are interested in the deals they're finding on used cars.
“I would say new cars are really popular and used is still popular,” Yates said. “The prices of used have started to come down a little bit. We are actually starting to discount our new cars quite a bit now. So we have huge discounts on all our new cars now.”
Jentrie Osborn has been looking for a new car for a few weeks, and she said that it’s been a long process.
“It’s nice to see the lots with more vehicles on them because it’s made the search easier,” Osborn said. “The only real issue I’m having right now is finding a car that checks all the boxes of things I want that isn’t going to drain my bank account. I’ve looked at a lot of used cars hoping to find the best one.
Yates said that if you're looking for a new car, be patient to ensure you're finding the right fit for you.
“Things to keep in mind right now if you come up on the lot and you see a car and you like it, just be a little flexible on color,” Yates said. “Some of the options are still not available. It's getting better and better every day, but some of the options still aren’t there. So if you can't find exactly what you want, we can order you one. We're ordering people's vehicles every day."
