Butchart Flowers fully operating second location inside of Meierhoffer Funeral Home

Butchart Flowers and Gifts has now expanded into their second location inside of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, located at 5005 Frederick Ave.
“It’s always nice to partner with a local business and to be able to provide to our customers the convenience of funerals, cemetery and flowers all in one space,” said Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory President Todd Meierhoffer.
Butchart’s first location in St. Joseph, located 3321 South Belt Highway, will still remain open and is going strong according to owner Michelle Leimbach.
“The other location is going really well. We have been extremely busy. We have wedding orders right now, we have prom, which is in full force. We have a lot of walk-in traffic over there, a lot more than we’ve ever had,” Leimbach said.
The flower shop’s second location began with a soft opening in January of this year with more inventory added that made for a permanent opening in the month of February.
“It took a while to get up and running and get all of the equipment in place and get the back room and the floral shop in place for the designers and such, so now we’re running at full capacity,” said Leimbach.
With the previous tenant vacating the flower shop space inside the funeral home for some time, a new tenant was needed to fill the void. Leimbach and her husband, John, approached Meierhoffer with the idea of having Butchart fill the vacancy.
“Michelle and John (Leimbach) had reached out to us as entrepreneurs knowing the space was available. Our relationship with the Butchart family and Michelle and John have gone back many years and it’s a natural fit,” said Meierhoffer.
With proms and many other events put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, the business did plenty of virtual activities such as succulent workshops and the business planned live events online as well.
Leimbach’s staffing has more than doubled compared to last year now that Butchart’s second location is up and running. Her staff of seven last year has now grown to 15 employees. Leimbach does not know what the future holds, but the hope is to open another location.
