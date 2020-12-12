While the COVID-19 pandemic has been bad for many businesses, services locally storage facilities report seeing an increase in revenue.
According to a study done by Mordor Intelligence, a market research company, the self-storage market reached $87.65 billion dollars in 2019. The growth rate is forecast to be nearly 150% over the next five years, putting the expected value at $115.62 billion by 2025.
Storage units throughout the area continue to be in high demand at Belt Highway Self Storage.
“Business has been fine, we can’t complain,” said Charlotte Bell, manager at Belt Highway Self Storage. “It did slow down there for a bit but picked right back up.”
There have been high turnover rates in St. Joseph with families temporarily using self-storage only for a few months, she said.
“We’ve actually helped several families out,” Bell said. “We’ve been able to give a couple months free here or there and provide some discounts.”
Local churches have also been working alongside the storage facility to assist families in need.
“They call us and say we have people who have been flooded out or whatever the reason and then we try to help them in some way,” Bell said.
Masks must be worn for those looking to come in and rent a unit at the Belt Storage or Faraon Street Mobile Park and Storage.
“We do a deep clean after everybody,” Bell said. “When someone comes in I wipe down the area every time.”