The average shopper had a sense of panic in May when grocery stores limited the amount of meat that could be purchased.
In the spring, many massive meatpacking plants had to close down due to coronavirus cases among employees, which caused a bottleneck in the supply of meat. Prices rose for the consumer, but profits lowered for the average rancher.
Shop local is a theme highlighted this year for the holiday season more than ever, and for good reason. And local ranchers and meat processors want that message to stick out for years to come.
“We have been able to help local farmers out quite a bit,” said Trina Clark, co-owner of Clark’s Custom Meat Company. “In the middle of all of this we have seen consumer habits change. They don’t want to be dependent on grocery stores to get their meat. They are turning to local farmers which has been a help.”
Usually people look to get their deer butchered in Northwest Missouri this time of year, but local meat shops have changed their operations to help solve the cattle crisis. November and December are months Clark’s Custom Meat typically sets aside to process deer for local hunters. But with such a need from the local farmers, the shop had to change.
“This year we switched away from that because the local farmers were in such desperate need to get livestock processed because of the chain reaction with the coronavirus,” Clark said. “But we really had to curb the deer processing, which hurts the hunters, which we feel bad about.”
Clark said that their customer base was extremely supportive of the change however. The company sent out hundreds of letters to customers explaining they wanted to help the farmers in need.
One local rancher was lucky enough with his processor to get his livestock prepared, but he also acknowledged that these are extremely difficult times for others.
“We have been fortunate enough to keep our processing going. The troubles still are ongoing and processing dates are hard to come by right now,” Bryson Byergo, a third-generation rancher at Byergo Angus Beef, said. “Some people did not know that and when they went and tried to process there were no dates available. Got a lot of people scrambling around trying to figure where to get their meat processed at.”
The Byergo ranch has its own shop to sell its products. Byergo pointed out that there was an increase in customers who wanted to shop local when the meat shortage started.
That trend is one both the Byergos and Clarks hope to see continue well into the future. The benefits both listed range from having farm-fresh food to knowing how it is processed.
There is potentially some good to come out of the pandemic for the Missouri agriculture industry.
“If there is a silver lining at all in it, I think it has brought people together to some extent to shop local and get people examining where they show their support,” Byergo said. “Which is good because it is needed with how the world is right now.”
Both Byergo Angus Beef Store and Clark’s Custom Meat Company hope the new year brings back some sense of normalcy along with an increased interest and appreciation for what local farmers and shops can provide the consumer.