Local businesses and security cameras

Several store owners understand that with the colder weather, some customers are bound to spend more time in their stores as a way to stay out of the cold, and security cameras help prevent theft.

 Zoë Jones | News-Press NOW

The days are getting colder and we're getting closer to the holiday shopping season, so local businesses are ensuring that they are prepared for an influx of customers, some of who may not have the best intentions.

Security cameras are in place at most businesses in St. Joseph as a way to help prevent theft.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.