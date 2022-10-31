The days are getting colder and we're getting closer to the holiday shopping season, so local businesses are ensuring that they are prepared for an influx of customers, some of who may not have the best intentions.
Security cameras are in place at most businesses in St. Joseph as a way to help prevent theft.
Store owners say that with colder weather some customers are bound to spend more time in their stores as a way to stay out of the cold.
Andy Montee, the owner of Mokaska Coffee Downtown, said he has the appropriate security measures in place and wants to be a spot where people feel welcome to stay during the cold days.
"We have some of the similar things that are just from being a responsible business," Montee said. "But, you know, with the with around the holidays and stuff like that, as the weather starts getting colder, we don't try to treat additional people in areas as kind of a security threat. Honestly, there's concern for people getting out of the cold and stuff. And we like to be a place in our community.
Montee said it's important to his business that everyone knows that if they're in a tough spot and need to take a break from the cold, Mokaska has a place for them.
"We try to try to exist for all people in our community, and we try to make sure that we're a place where people can come here, feel safe and feel comfortable, regardless of the situation people might find themselves in," Montee said. "There's a lot more people around and there's a lot more people looking for services and stuff in our community and places where they can go. And we're happy to be a part of that."
Joel Barns, the owner of Bee and Thistle, said it’s important for a small business to have security measures in place because it could really affect the bottom line.
“We do monitor with security cameras and we've increased our staff so that we can keep an eye on the shops and be aware, and then we would prosecute them,” Barns said. "As a small business owner, we can't afford the theft. Maybe larger retailers may be able to play at an anticipated budget for that. But as a small, local owner, it has a big impact on our business. And so we are just actually helping over the holidays and people will not do this. I think that's silly to say that. But it is challenging as a small business owner. And, you know, we just are hoping that the holidays will not see this happen.”
