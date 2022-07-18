Chiefs training camp kicks off next week, with fans from all over ready to see the team back in action, including those who run local businesses.
Training camp brings in thousands of people every day to St. Joseph and businesses see an impact. Many are using this week to prepare for the influx of visitors.
Andy Montee, the owner of Mokaska Coffee Downtown, said that when training camp comes to St. Joseph, he plans to debut a special Chiefs coffee blend.
“We try to just kind of celebrate the Red Kingdom being here in St. Joe. Other than that, we just get really excited about all the people coming in from out of town to see the Chiefs,” Montee said. “We'll definitely be putting out some themed drinks and kind of having a special menu in the next couple of weeks. We're kind of doing the finer details on that right now, but there will definitely be some fun themed events for people to take part in.”
Other businesses like Rally House have had a countdown for weeks. The staff there have spent the last two weeks rearranging the entire store.
Taylor Faucett, Rally House store manager, said it’s been busy but the whole store is looking forward to the camp.
“The biggest thing that we did is we actually did our entire store flip in the past two weeks. So we had all of our Royals merchandise up in the front and then we had our women's Chiefs and kids' Chiefs in the back. So we flipped all of those and put those in the front," she said. "And then the other biggest thing that we had to do is we had to look at the product that we had in store and we had to get a whole bunch more stuff ordered and prepped to prepare for camp.”
Faucett also said she hopes shoppers will understand the importance of being understanding with workers everywhere as the town fills up.
“Just being patient with everybody, kind of coming in and then just being patient with the staff here. I have a really good core staff, but I'm bringing in a whole bunch of new people who are just working during training camp as well," Faucett said. "So just kind of just bear with us and then just going with the flow is we've got all these people in store.”
Montee said that the influx of people can be stressful, but he loves the chance to meet everyone visiting the area to see their favorite team.
“You'll definitely see a lot of folks from out of town. People who come in either just for the day or something and they're going to want to see some of the special and locally owned places St. Joseph has," he said. "I think Downtown is really great for that. And it's just a good time to be kind of friendly with some of the people you don't recognize here who aren't your regulars.”
Chiefs training camp will be open to the general public starting on July 28.
