The success of the Kansas City Chiefs as the team continues its playoff run is translating into strong sales for some St. Joseph businesses.
“Right after the first Super Bowl run we had, everything really went up, the demand,” said Paul Placa of Pony Express Sports & More. “The demand for Chiefs memorabilia is up there. As long as the team is winning, it’s good for everybody, not only us.”
Pony Express Sports & More, which is located in East Hills Shopping Center, sells products for collectors including signed jerseys, helmets, footballs, trading cards, bobbleheads and other items. Placa said that it’s not a particular item that moves with the Chiefs' success, but rather player-specific things.
“You can’t go wrong with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill,” Placa said.
Businesses that specialize in food made for Chiefs watch parties also are able to capitalize on the team’s success. Country Cookie store manager Jackie Beers said she believes business has become more lucrative since the Chiefs started making deep playoff runs.
“We used to struggle to find sales in January, so now it’s kind of a given. I’m hoping they are the next dynasty and that we can continue this trend for the next five, 10 years," Beers said. "We don’t worry about sales in January anymore. As long as they’re in the playoffs, it keeps us going.”
As the team continues to have success, it plays into the hands of the bakers at Country Cookie as they try to find innovative ways to make items relatable to the team.
“We are at that point where we’ve gotta find something different,” Beers said. “We have the decorated cookies and they sell really well, but it's just taking it one more step, one more new creation.”
