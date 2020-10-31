Businesses started becoming more digital prior to the pandemic, but being forced to close down and facing new obstacles pushed some of them towards the next step of e-commerce.
Susan Campbell, president of SJC Marketing, said it’s a missed opportunity if businesses don’t have a digital presence and don’t take advantage of e-commerce when it benefits them.
“After the lockdown and things opened back up, it also got a lot of people saying, ‘Maybe we should do something about our online presence and compete a little bit better with what’s going on,’” Campbell said.
Campbell said there are many benefits of face-to-face business, but when a lockdown happens and you can’t do business in person, companies need to be prepared.
“That’s when you start considering about making your products and services available online and make it so the consumer can go find them, go through the process, make their decisions and complete the sale,” Campbell said.
Campbell said the style of e-commerce varies for all businesses and one of the hardest parts is figuring out the type of strategies to use when building a website. Another thing businesses need to think about in order to be successful is if they have the time and attention to put towards e-commerce.
“There’s things you have to consider like taking pictures of your product, who’s going to handle your processing, how you’re going to deliver and if you have enough staff for fulfillment,” Campbell said.
Campbell said if an e-commerce site is built right it definitely can outperform a brick-and-mortar store.
Dana Massin, owner of Manic Snail, was excited to explore the e-commerce concept when she had to close her storefront. Since reopening she has maintained it and encourages customers to use it.
“One in four customers with us are shopping online since reopening and about 30% of our revenue since we reopened is all online, so it’s been a great addition to our business,” Massin said.
All of Massin’s products in the store also are online and she loves using the online store because it’s safe and efficient for her business.
“We have been offering incentives for people to choose online over in-store just so they get used to the service and get used to the idea that we are delivering locally, that’s a new permanent service we have,” Massin said.
Massin said local delivery is something she didn’t realize she was missing in her life and loves being able to offer it to the community.
When the pandemic began, Campbell wasn’t sure how her own business would do, Not only did her staff stay busy during the lockdown, but afterwards as well.
“It’s on a daily basis people are reaching out and that’s exciting, but never did I think that was going to happen in 2020,” Campbell said.