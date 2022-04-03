When voters go to the polls for municipal elections on April 5, the business community will be keeping an eye on the results.
The key issue facing the business community, particularly some of the larger employers in the city, is the workforce. Many employers are experiencing difficulty attracting qualified employees. St. Joseph entered the year with a 3.4% unemployment rate, down from 4.3% at the start of the previous year.
“Leadership is always important,” said St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce President Natalie Redmond. “Our City Council is a unique City Council where it all turns over every four years. This time around we’ll have an opportunity for a new mayor as well as potentially several other new council members. Workforce is one of those issues that ties into a lot of other issues in the community.”
In a tight labor market, finding the talent and finding those who are looking for job opportunities has become extremely difficult, said Kevin Kelly, CEO of Lifeline Foods. The company has had to hire through temporary agencies and because of the lack of applicants recently. In addition, non-traditional ways of recruiting employees have been used.
“We’re relying on non-traditional such as making sure all of our employees are aware of openings, bringing in friends, family, acquaintances and trying through word of mouth beyond just traditional advertising,” Kelly said.
The election on April 5 also will usher in two new members of the St. Joseph Board of Education. The population in St. Joseph showed a decline as it was brought to the attention of the public with the 2020 Census. In turn, enrollment numbers within the school district over the last decade have shown a decline, putting pressure on larger employers to find good, young employees.
Kelly echoes the sentiment of many who support a strong public school system that can not only attract employees for the long-term but new companies from an economic development standpoint.
“We certainly hope the mayor and council coming in are going to work very, very closely with the school district to give them the support and do what we need to improve the results,” Kelly said. “This is a fine community with a lot of great people, but we’ve lost population and a lot of folks who used to want to be here are finding other places to live and a lot of it directed at the school district.”
Redmond says the city has made strides over the last four years, but that there is still potential to do more.
