Local businesses looked to capitalize on the buzz of St. Patrick’s Day Wednesday by offering some of their own specials and entertainment.
The Angry Swede Brewing Company, located at 513 Francis St, continued the celebration of St. Patrick’s Day by repeating offerings from the weekend, which seemed to be a hit with customers who were able to stop by after the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The business had a bagpipe performance from Ryan’s Radical Bagpipes. Also, in tune with the theme of St. Patrick’s Day, it offered corned beef and cabbage and a shepherd's pie from Marco Polo, located at 614 Francis St.
“This is the first one we’ve been open for. Last year we weren’t able to do it. It was kind of a trial by fire," said Mike Olinger, owner of The Angry Swede Brewing Company. "We didn’t really know how it was going to go, but it was good.”
Vikings, which The Angry Swede includes on its logo, settled in the city of Dublin in Ireland, where St. Patrick’s Day originally was celebrated.
Angry Swede wasn't the only place offering corned beef and sauerkraut in celebration of the Irish holiday. Geneo’s Pizza and Pub, located at 809 Francis St., joined in on the festivities by bringing a St. Patrick’s Day favorite to their menu for a limited time.
A Reuben pizza with corned beef, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing base was made available to customers. Melissa Palmer, co-owner of Geneo’s, said the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Saturday was a big day for the business, but the holiday itself hinges on meteorological conditions.
“The St. Patrick’s Day parade 100% is a huge day for us,” Palmer said. “St. Patrick’s Day, it depends on the weather.”
Palmer said the Apple Blossom Parade, which is set for May 1, is a community event that's expected to be another big day for her business. Olinger of The Angry Swede said his business plans include being part of at least three to four festivals.
“Most everything was kind of cancelled for the past year, so I’m looking forward to getting a chance to go out to these festivals and kind of interact with people again,” Olinger said.
