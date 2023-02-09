This weekend’s Super Bowl is a highly anticipated event for not only Chiefs fans but also local businesses that see it as one of the busiest times of the year.
“Especially since the Chiefs are in it this year, there’s a lot more excitement,” said Matt Heitman, owner of Ray’s Green Hills supermarket. “This weekend will be extremely busy. We’re anticipating it and just welcome the customers and hopefully, they just flood in to see us.”
Heitman said the store usually gets its biggest rush of Super Bowl shoppers a day or two ahead of the game.
“Usually by Friday night or Saturday will be a mad rush,” Heitman said. “If you drive by the store, you’ll probably see very few parking spaces available and we hope Sunday’s busy too.”
Becky Digerlamo, co-owner of Smooth Endings Fine Wine, Spirits and Cigars, said a busy weekend also is anticipated at her store.
“We’re always seeing an increase when there’s something fun going on, especially with the Kansas City Chiefs,” Digerlamo said. “It gets people in the mood. They’re ready to get out. We hope to see a lot of people come out and shop with us to get ready for the Super Bowl.”
Digerlamo said there is a variety of Kansas Chiefs options for shoppers to enjoy during the big game.
“We have all kinds of things,” Digerlamo said. “We have the non-alcoholic options for those that are still trying on that dry January going into February. We have some vodka and gin just from Kansas City, like the Reigers, Tom’s Town and 360 Vodka in Chiefs theme. We have a lot of fun things to try to get the spirits up and get you in the mood.”
Smooth Endings also offers the local River Bluff Brewery’s chiefs’ beer.
“We also carry the River Bluff Arrowhead Red beer and we have it on tap and you can get a growler of that to go as well,” Digerlamo said.
Erik Borger, the owner of Pizza Tascio, said he expects business to be booming on Sunday.
“Super Bowl for us is the busiest day of the year, especially with the Chiefs in it this year,” Borger said. “So, we’re expecting a pretty big turnout. The AFC championship was an awesome day for us. We’re expecting even more for the Super Bowl.”
Borger said he’s increasing staffing at all five Pizza Tascio locations ahead of Sunday.
“It’s always all hands on deck,” Borger said. “We have five locations, so we’ll be at all locations just getting ready for that big push.”
According to Market Realist, hosting a Super Bowl party in 2023 will cost you around $181.28, which is an 8.6% increase from last year. It predicts $72.11 will be spent on alcohol, $47.89 will go to decorations or merchandise and $61.28 will cover food and non-alcoholic beverages.
With that in mind, several local stores are offering deals through the weekend on Super Bowl Sunday.
“We always try to make our front-page ad items and our weekend ad items the best we can,” Heitman said. “The typical chips, pop, Rotel dip, smokies and things like that for the parties (will be on sale). All of the normal things that people will buy for groups and things.”
While shortages have been a challenge many grocery stores nationwide are facing, Heitman said it shouldn’t be an issue this weekend.
“With the shortages, because of COVID and all that stuff, we’re still from time to time having troubles getting certain items,” Heitman said. “I think customers are understanding about that. You know, there’s not much we can do about it, but we’re ready. We’re set for the Super Bowl this year.”
Digerlamo said her store also offers items to celebrate a Super Bowl win.
“Another great option is a local cigar to celebrate the Chiefs winning,” she said.
The Super Bowl kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, on Fox 26 KNPN.
