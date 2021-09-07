With the 2021 NFL regular season kicking off this week, some local businesses are prepping for their busiest time of the year.
Carleo Pacubas, owner of Pony Express Sports and More, said he sees a large spike in business during football season.
“Our business increases by 50% during the season,” Pacubas said. “It’s tremendous. I mean, it is very instrumental in being successful and where we are right now.”
While Pony Express Sports and More primarily specializes in vintage and signed memorabilia, Pacubas said once the season kicks in, people crave more apparel and souvenirs.
“It’s autographed items and also some of their apparel,” Pacubas said. “Some of their used gloves, helmets and just about anything signed.”
While sports stores see the uptick in sales, restaurants around town are already prepping for busy Sundays full of football games.
Marcia Hayes, owner of the Ground Round in Downtown St. Joseph, said she makes sure to make Chiefs games a priority at her restaurant.
“We do happy hour for all Chiefs games and half-price appetizers,” Hayes said. “Sunday is fun day, so whatever game is on, you can come here and have a good time.”
Hayes said certain items are in demand on game days.
“We stock up on extra beer and make sure all the help is dressed in a jersey and Chiefs shirts,” Hayes said. “We stock up on those extra appetizers, especially nachos. We sell an outrageous amount of nachos.”
As the Chiefs take on the Cleveland Browns this Sunday for their first regular-season game of the year, Hayes said she's looking forward to a busy day.
“I think everybody is going to be suited up in their Chiefs red and ready to go,” Hayes said. “Go Chiefs!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.