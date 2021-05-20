Many people are looking for fun activities to get out and do with friends after a year of social distancing, and businesses are stepping up to provide them.
Several local businesses are offering "group nights" which allow people to gather for different occasions, from birthday parties to corporate events.
The Unique Unicorn, located at 618 Francis St., is starting a plant night for up to 10 people that allows customers to choose the plants they want.
“We teach you how to look for pests, how to treat, how to feed and how to take care of that plant. So when you take it home, you understand the care that's needed to keep it alive, you're protecting your investment,” Wendy Lilly, owner of Unique Unicorn, said.
Prices can vary depending on the plant. Lilly said the base price is $30 per person and includes a plant, a terracotta pot, care instructions and plant food.
“It comes with a whole bunch of tools that you need to take care of houseplants,” Lilly said. “We just wanted to create this all-encompassing group event that people can come and do.”
It is a two-hour session that allows guests to bring snacks and drinks. Lilly said party guests can private shop as well.
The store is only open to the public on Saturdays but holds live online sales on its Facebook page, Unique Unicorn, LLC, at 6 p.m. every Wednesday.
Carla Keith, the owner of Oodles and Doodles Painting Parties, has held group activities for four years and partners with businesses for paint and crafting events.
“We'll still do step-by-step painting, we'll do a craft night for those who don't like to paint but they like to craft, we'll do a home decor or do-it-yourself home decor," she said. "And then we'll also have a visiting artist night. So the visiting artist nights will be anything from cookie-decorating to wreath-making.”
Keith said the price for most events is $40, but cost can depend on the activity and includes every item needed for the art project.
Oodles and Doodles Painting Parties can come to a company or restaurant or groups can visit the art studio at 1102 Frederick Ave.
Lilly said those interested in a group event at her business should reach out through Unique Unicorn's Facebook pages. Keith said those who want to register for one of her events must go through Eventbrite. The link is available on the Oodles of Doodles Painting Parties Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.