As the pandemic continues to impact local businesses, some of them have had to make the difficult choice to temporarily close due to a possible COVID-19 case.

Sydney James, owner of Cafe Pony Espresso, said even though the possible case at her business ended up testing negative, she still thought it was important to close for a week as a precaution.

“Nobody wants to close and we definitely don’t want to be forced into another shutdown, but when things come up our number one priority is the safety of our employees and our customers,” James said.

James said it was a tough pill to swallow back in March when she was forced to close, but it was nice to not have to make the decision on her own.

“Everyone was in the same boat then,” James said. “Having to make the decision myself was a tough one because, are people going to be glad we did this or are people going to think, ‘OK, you’re being ridiculous?’”

James said customers responded well to the closure and the business received a lot of support and thanks for choosing to close.

Matt Unzicker, owner of Big Sky Donuts, also chose to close for a week to be on the safe side.

“Everyone that works here is super mindful of community and they were the ones that really took care of everything,” Unzicker said.

Unzicker said his staff is paid hourly, so unfortunately they missed out on a week’s pay but were willing to sacrifice to protect customers.

Big Sky also received a lot of positive support from customers when it closed and had many reach out sharing their appreciation for the honesty.

“The customers have been really, really sweet and I’m pretty sure they’re tipping heavier than they would otherwise and everyone’s been really nice about it,” Unzicker said.

Unzicker said the situation has shown how important it is to support small businesses when you can.

“I think this highlights how much a difference it does make to have local businesses versus a ubiquitous implant from another place,” Unzicker said.

James said she expects to make adjustments to her current curbside and carry-out model since the weather is changing.

“There will definitely be some changes and it’ll look different than it did before,” James said.

Big Sky also offers a curbside option, but the owners there expect to change their model to accommodate the colder weather.