Customers let down by the sudden closure of a local business have finally had their projects completed thanks to the efforts of another home improvement company.
When the Dillon Company abruptly closed its doors last year, many customers were left upset and unsure of what was going to come of their projects.
River Ridge Improvements bought the Dillon Company's building and assets, but not the business itself. After finalizing the purchase and starting up his new business, owner Dave Kruse found out about the unfinished work left from Dillon Company customers.
Paul Bridenstine, project manager at River Ridge said that the situation didn’t sit right with Kruse.
“In that purchase, we found a number of customers that had put down deposits that had product orders, and there were several different things that put those customers just in a very bad situation where they were going to be out a great deal of money,” Bridenstine said.
After taking some time to assess the situation, Bridenstine said Kruse decided to help out those who were left behind by looking at the contracts and completing as many as possible.
“In Dave (Kruse)’s mind he felt, you know, just the obligation out of being a business owner and a community member that he would do everything we could to go into those homes, talk with those homeowners, find out the best way we could go about completing them,” Bridenstine said.
Pam Sten submitted a down payment for new doors on April 29, 2021, and after the Dillon Company closed, she thought she would be left without the product she paid for.
Sten was nervous to work with River Ridge, but after seeing the finished project, she’s thrilled she worked with the new company.
“I was, to be honest, skeptical of working with them, but I really didn't have anything to lose, so I did it,” Sten said. “The experience was so good. I would encourage people to check them out and to not be afraid to work with them. I see their signs all over town. I know that they're doing a lot of work and it looks like their work is actually really good, so I would highly recommend them.”
River Ridge Improvements worked with the customers to discuss the contracts they had signed with the Dillon Company and tried to meet every project, with the final one being finished in June.
The company used a substantial amount of its own money to complete the projects, but Bridenstine said that seeing how happy the homeowners are with their finished projects has made it all worth it, and they can’t wait to move forward.
“Did we really owe that to anyone? We did not. But by the same token, we were fortunate enough to be in a position where we were able to get through it and help, though we did lose in many fashions," Bridenstine said. "At the end of the day, we were all able to make it.”
