As the world of musical performances slowly returns to normal, more people are picking up instruments for the first time to try their hand at expressing themselves through music.
Aaron Old, owner of Lanham Music in St. Joseph, said with the increase in extra free time during the pandemic, some individuals got the chance to take advantage of trying something new.
“The COVID world has definitely created a whole new market for beginning musicians,” Old said. “It gave people a chance to try something maybe they’ve always thought about doing but never really had the chance to do.”
With the world pausing live performances and concerts in 2020, Old said his store has seen a large number of first-time buyers compared to the regular crowd.
“The last year or year and a half, I really haven’t seen a lot of professional musicians or the steady performers in town make their way in,” Old said. “Luckily for us, a lot of people have taken this time to take up a new hobby and learn to play a new instrument.”
While things are slowly rising back to normal in the world of music, supply has been a problem with instruments.
“We have some supply issues right now, which isn’t anything too crazy, it’s just pushed back some of our ordering on certain items,” Old said. “It just shows us how much COVID impacted everything and how hard it is for some of these companies to get their raw materials in.”
Lanham Music had to go virtual with lessons in 2020, and Old said that is one change that might just stick around.
“We moved a lot of our lessons to a virtual setting in 2020, and it actually turned out quite well,” Old said. “It gave people a good amount of access and freedom. You can still do the same thing today if that’s what people prefer.”
