Downtown businesses participated in the second First Saturdays event since the pandemic temporarily canceled the event.
Downtown stores and restaurants provided deals and entertainment at the event presented by the St. Joseph Downtown First organization.
Eclipz Gourmet Popcorn and Ice Cream offered buy one get one free slushies and Felix Street Gourmet had a Spanish-themed wine and food menu. The Ground Round had $1 off any steak and happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m, Manic Snail had seasonal spooks to compliment online and pick-up purchasing options. Moonlight Leather provided handmade leather goods, paintings and drawings as well as a plant sale. Downtown Frames held an event called Selfie Saturday with booths set up outside for selfie opportunities.
The event was different than some in the past as Downtown stores were encouraging or requiring masks be worn by patrons and taking social distancing measures.
Diane Cudworth, owner of Downtown Frames said she was happy and optimistic about the turnout, she said people could take pictures in her "selfie photo booth".
"I'm grateful that First Saturdays is going again, people are getting out of their homes and coming down and having a good time and shopping with the local businesses, that really helps at this time,"
Nesting Goods used First Saturdays as a chance to showcase its fall decor. The business displayed a sign above their register with the words "people over profit".
Nesting Goods Owner Cris Coffman said with increased foot traffic from First Saturdays, she wants people to wear masks in her store and make sure social distancing is still happening. She said downtown stores are providing people with the option to pick up items or browse online.
Information on events and promos for First Saturdays is available at www.downtownfirst.org/firstsaturdays .