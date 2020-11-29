For nearly 150 years, First Ward House has survived multiple fires, numerous owners and two global pandemics. Thanks to resiliency and adaptation, the historic building has been able to overcome these obstacles and stay in operation.
Ryan Gerster, the owner of First Ward House, has guided the restaurant through the 2015 fire and, now, the current COVID-19 pandemic.
He said the response to the fire was very different from that to the pandemic.
“A big part of that was after the fire, the community came together to support us,” Gerster said. “After the pandemic began, we had to support each other. It wasn't a one-person problem. It was all of us trying to figure out how to get to the next day.”
And each day brings a new challenge and another way to adapt.
“We just keep changing every day,” Gerster said. “Hopefully, we keep our original concept but change it to where we need to be to operate. Just today, we put the touchless menus on the table, so you can scan so you're looking at the menu on your phone.”
Another change was incorporating online ordering, delivery and takeout, with many of the adjustments beginning during the emergency lockdown orders.
Gerster said if the city goes to another lockdown, First Ward House wouldn’t do takeout and instead would close for the season to reserve money for mortgage and utilities.
“We did operate in a takeout form, and I don't think we would do it again, because it was really hard on the two guys that were here,” Gerster said. “We would not do it again. We would close for the season, if it came to it.”
But as long as there isn’t a lockdown, the changes Gerster made are here to stay.
“Prior to the shutdown, we didn't have any online ordering, we didn't have any delivery service,” Gerster said. “None of that. It was strictly in house. But as this progresses, we had to figure it out. We had to learn. We had to adjust.”
First Ward House’s revenue during the pandemic has been survivable — enough to cover expenses and keep everyone employed, Gerster said. But the changes made set them up for success when the pandemic is over.
“Once we get past this phase, we're gonna be golden,” Gerster said. “Revenue will be 10% to 20% over now that we have delivery and all of these other avenues to sell people things. It doesn't readily show positivity right now but after this is over, it absolutely will.”