Dr. Chris Kuehl at the Economic Development Summit

Chris Kuehl spoke at the Economic Development Summit about what the economy looks like now and the outlook for the future.

 Zoë Jones | News-Press NOW

Community members gathered to reflect on the challenges and successes of 2022 as well as plan for the future at the Chamber of Commerce's Economic Development Summit on Thursday.

The annual summit is a way to share the year's highlights with community members along with the state of the economy nationally and in St. Joseph.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.