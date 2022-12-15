Community members gathered to reflect on the challenges and successes of 2022 as well as plan for the future at the Chamber of Commerce's Economic Development Summit on Thursday.
The annual summit is a way to share the year's highlights with community members along with the state of the economy nationally and in St. Joseph.
Nearly 180 people attended the event at the Stoney Creek Conference Center and had the chance to hear from guest speaker Chris Kuehl, the managing director of Armada Corporate Intelligence.
“I'm doing an economic assessment in 2023, and right now it's looking a little better than we thought it might,” Kuehl said. “We are looking at probably a fairly short downturn almost more than a recession. And by the middle of next year, things are going to be improving pretty quickly.”
Kuehl also said now is the perfect time for people to start reflecting on this past year and start planning for the future.
“I think people are just nervous. They have looked at the last couple of years as challenging,” Kuehl said. “We've had exceptionally high growth, we've had exceptional, really, low growth, and people are trying to plan. They really haven't been able to in the last couple of years. And it's sort of in the beginning of the year. They say, ‘Let's figure out what's happening,’ So it's a good time to reflect and do strategy.”
Kristi Bailey, director of communications and marketing for the chamber, said the summit is a great way to connect with the community and let them know what is happening in some areas that they may not have heard about.
“Everyone gets really tied up in their everyday lives, as they should,” Bailey said. “So it's really important for us as the chamber to remind our members to remind the public what we've been doing all year and to show them that, we're always trying to work for the St. Joseph economy, to grow it, to build it, to make it as stable as possible.”
The top projects of the year in St. Joseph were highlighted in the presentation. Several also will be announced in the 2023 Member Directory and Business Resource Guide published by the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce.
