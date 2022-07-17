Living a clean, simple life is something Lindsay Gomez and Emilee Sagaser not only aspire for themselves but also for the people of St. Joseph. That’s why the duo created Sort it Out LLC.
Sort it Out became a dream turned reality at the beginning of 2022 after Gomez and Sagaser both shared an interest in creating a business that helps people. The professionals create organized spaces in homes and businesses and with specialized areas like holiday organization. They also go through the process of Swedish death cleaning and life transitions.
Gomez said they’ve worked on every project they could imagine would need a professional organizer.
“From like hoarding situations to someone just wanting to surprise their husband because they want to organize his garage because he can’t let go of all the screws from every project he’s ever done or, you know, a room becoming like a catch-all,” Gomez said. “We have done more than what I ever thought we would do, but also we’re really just doing what we kind of set our minds to, too.”
When starting the process with Sort It Out, the pair will do a consultation and estimate how long the project will take and how much it will cost. The team also works with other individuals in the community who can clean the area before they start or those who will come and haul off the items that are being discarded.
Sagaser said it’s been rewarding to not only see the final product of their work but also how much it benefits the people who use the service.
“It’s been really fun and really rewarding. We’re helping people get their life organized. And though that may seem a small feat, it’s really become something to be proud of because we have really helped people,” Sagaser said. “It’s been really rewarding, more than I think we thought because we just love to organize. So that’s why we’re doing it.”
More information about Sort It Out is available at sortitoutpro.com or on the business’s Facebook page.
