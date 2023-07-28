Business group seeks to raise St. Joseph's profile
Video play button

An organization that promotes Missouri business to a global audience is taking a closer look at St. Joseph.

The Hawthorn Foundation, a nonprofit entity that supports the state's economic development efforts, had its quarterly meeting Friday in St. Joseph. Board members and investors attended Chiefs training camp and then planned to meet at Missouri Western State University's Fulkerson Center.

