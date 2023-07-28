Business group seeks to raise St. Joseph's profile

Becky Willard, executive director of the Hawthorn Foundation, met with business leaders Thursday during a reception at the St. Joseph Country Club. She said Missouri's transportation access is a selling point in efforts to promote Missouri to international business.
Becky Willard, executive director of the Hawthorn Foundation, met with business leaders Thursday during a reception at the St. Joseph Country Club. She said Missouri's transportation access is a selling point in efforts to promote Missouri to international business.
An organization that promotes Missouri business to a global audience is taking a closer look at St. Joseph.
The Hawthorn Foundation, a nonprofit entity that supports the state's economic development efforts, had its quarterly meeting Friday in St. Joseph. Board members and investors attended Chiefs training camp and then planned to meet at Missouri Western State University's Fulkerson Center.
This focus on St. Joseph marks a homecoming for Becky Willard, the executive director of the foundation.
"You can't really have a statewide organization and a statewide conversation when you don't have communities represented," she said. "Personally, I grew up here and I wanted to bring people to St. Joe. This town has a lot to offer and I couldn't think of a better time to do that than when you're hosting Chiefs training camp."
The Hawthorn Foundation, named after the state flower, was started in the 1980s to help drive job growth during challenging economic times. Through private fundraising, the foundation supports sending the governor and state officials on international trade missions that don't involve the expenditure of taxpayer funds. The foundation also works with a separate organization, called the Missouri Partnership, to promote the state to international companies.
Willard said trade missions pay off when companies like Boehringer Ingelheim and Schütz Container, both headquartered in Germany, decide to expand in St. Joseph. In a global economy, it's important to let international businesses understand what Missouri has to offer.
"It's very important to keep Missouri front of mind," she said. "So many foreign companies know about our two coasts and they have an idea that Chicago is somewhere in the middle of the country, but they don't really have a concept of where Missouri is."
Natalie Redmond, president and chief executive officer of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, believes companies will like what they see as more land becomes available for business development in the area around Riverside Road.
"It's great for us to get folks from across the state to Northwest Missouri so that we can continue to elevate our profile to show that it's a really great place to do business," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.