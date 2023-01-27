RALLY HOUSE STJ

Rally House in the East Hills Mall is preparing for a boom in business ahead of the fifth consecutive AFC Championship game, and preparing for a potential Super Bowl run. 

 Stef Manchen | News-Press NOW

With Sunday serving as the fifth consecutive AFC Championship game the Chiefs will play in, St. Joseph's Rally House is preparing to provide fans with all of the gear they may need.

The store is receiving shipments of new apparel and merchandise every day to make sure they are stocked with anything a customer may need.

Stef Manchen can be reached at stef.manchen@newspressnow.com.

