With Sunday serving as the fifth consecutive AFC Championship game the Chiefs will play in, St. Joseph's Rally House is preparing to provide fans with all of the gear they may need.
The store is receiving shipments of new apparel and merchandise every day to make sure they are stocked with anything a customer may need.
Kam Holden, team sales lead at Rally House, said they are expecting a "boom" in sales, especially if Sunday's game results in a win for the Chiefs.
"This is one thing that we kind of been getting used to now, you know, five years in a row now. I mean, can't get better than that," Holden said. "I feel like we're kind of getting used to it a little bit, we're hoping that it can continue. And I think the community has really seen how we have product that they want."
Holden said the last few years have taught the Rally House team a lot about being prepared and what the community wants out of their business in St. Joseph. With a strong NFL team, they have seen an increase in fans wanting to find new gear to show off their support for their team.
"One thing the team has taught us is perseverance, I believe," Holden said. "When the team's doing good, our business is good. We kind of go hand in hand with the Chiefs, so we like to base our business off of them, and so far, they haven't let us down."
In order to support the spike in fans shopping in the store and looking ahead to a potential Super Bowl run that could draw additional business, Rally House looks to employ a handful of additional workers to help mitigate any issues that may arise. Those extra hands are able to direct traffic, typically from the front door as customers enter the store.
Rally House is also gearing up for all of the extra customers by adding arrows to the ground to create a path for traffic within the store to alleviate chaos when shoppers are walking around. With a strong season this year, Holden said business has been positive, which further incentivizes the store to get consistent shipments so as to never be out of top items.
"Every time the Chiefs win, we have a whole bunch of people come in here. They wait outside until we open up and they're all ready to go, you know, Chiefs Kingdom is always here," Holden said.
If the Chiefs win on Sunday, Rally House's doors will open one minute after the game ends so fans can get their hands on gear ahead of the Super Bowl.
