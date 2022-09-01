With football season kicking off and students returning to local universities, many restaurants are seeing an influx in customers — especially sports fans.
Jesse Vidal, manager at Jake's Steakhouse & Sports Bar, said he has seen business increase during the past month.
“Business has been good since the Chiefs training camp,” Vidal said. “With students returning and the start of the football season, I anticipate there will be an influx of business for everyone, especially with all the businesses Downtown. It's more of a destination area than it was before. “
In past years, Vidal has seen many people come in to watch both Missouri Western and Northwest Missouri State University football games.
“When Northwest was doing well, we showed (games) and had a bunch of people in here watching the game, so I anticipate the same thing happening this year," Vidal said.
Mark McKnight, a bartender at Hi-Ho Bar & Grill, said the school year always draws in business.
“We see a great increase, especially on Mondays, as it’s media day for Missouri Western sports,” McKnight said. “We had about 50 people in here on Monday for that media day.”
McKnight said Hi-Ho Bar & Grill is an official sponsor of Missouri Western sports, so staff there are happy to host fans, students and coaches. Hi-Ho also hosts watch parties throughout the year.
"We see students coming in between classes and having lunch. We have $2.50 tacos on Thursday, and so that can definitely fit into a student's budget," McKnight said.
In Maryville, Missouri, A&G Restaurant manager Niko Groumoutis said the business is busy consistently when students return to school at Northwest.
“When everyone is back for school, it adds thousands back to the town and it really helps out a lot,” Groumoutis said.
Groumoutis said even away teams contribute to the increase in business.
“Last year we had basketball teams and football teams come in for a private room or to-go orders,” Groumoutis said. “Even away teams bring in a lot of business.”
Missouri Western students expressed excitement Thursday ahead of the evening's home opening football game against Central Oklahoma.
“After class, we're going to the parking lot to tailgate, barbecue and represent the Griffons' spirit,” MWSU freshman Cameron Harris said.
Josh Book, a Missouri Western freshman on the basketball team from New Zealand, said the home opener will be his first football game ever.
“The whole basketball team plans on going to the game tonight,” Book said. “We're going to tailgate beforehand, get some food and enjoy the atmosphere. It's going to be my first football game ever. I've never watched it back home, so I'm really excited for that.”
Will Taggart, a Missouri Western football player, said there was a lot of excitement going into the game.
“I know our past three seasons haven't been exactly what we've wanted, but talking to the team and the coaches, we're extremely excited for this season,” Taggart said. “There's a lot of confidence going into it because so far this is like the best, athletically gifted team that we've had in a long time, so we have a lot of guys that are going to make some big plays tonight that we're excited to see.”
