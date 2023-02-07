Valentine's Day is right around the corner and local businesses are gearing up for the influx of customers.
According to the National Retail Association, the most popular gift choice is candy at 56%, followed by greeting cards at 40% and flowers at 37%.
Michelle Leimbach, owner of Butchart Flowers & Gifts at 3321 S. Belt Highway, said she's already received a large number of orders and has been preparing for the holiday for months.
“We get very excited about this time of year because it is our biggest day and we spend a lot of time preparing for it, approximately six months,” Leimbach said. “We plan the arrangements, plan the containers, plan the names. Last year we had 425 arrangements go out the door.”
Cindy Threlkelde, director of operations at Butchart Flowers & Gifts said although things may get hectic at this time of year, the support the business receives makes it worth it.
“We do have a very good customer base and we are blessed to have a lot of community support,” Threlkelde said. “We are very fortunate that St. Joseph is a very locally supported community and they really push that and it's something that we see every day.”
Cori O’Meara, assistant manager and decorator at Country Cookie, said the shop expects to be quite busy leading up to the holiday.
“We’re already getting a lot of orders, so we are ramping up for a pretty big week,” O’Meara said. “We've been preparing for a couple of weeks already. We're offering special decorated sets, of course, the Valentines. It's just very important to keep the local businesses in mind so we can keep the stores going strong and support the businesses possibly.”
It's recommended those who plan to order flowers or sweets from businesses call as soon as possible to ensure orders will have time to be processed.
