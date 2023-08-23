New local business brings cool treats to St. Joseph
For those looking to beat the heat in a sweet way, a new local business is serving up unique drinks and cold treats.

The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of Dixie’s Drinks at 631 N. Belt Highway.

