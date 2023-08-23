For those looking to beat the heat in a sweet way, a new local business is serving up unique drinks and cold treats.
The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of Dixie’s Drinks at 631 N. Belt Highway.
Next to Joann Fabric and Crafts, Dixie’s Drinks offers tea, milk and fruit-based drinks as well as ice cream. Consumers can choose from the variety of featured drinks or create their own with different bases, syrups and additional boba or fruit.
According to the United State’s Census Bureau, out of the 1,132 locally owned businesses in St. Joseph, only 381 of those are owned and operated by women. This week, that number went up by one.
Tylee Dixon, owner and operator of Dixie’s Drinks, found her love language was best spoken through food.
“We just started from kind of an obsession with liking the drink and stuff like that,” Dixon said. “Food has kind of always been my love language ... If I find out it’s something you like, I’ve got to make it for you. It’s always been my love language.”
When Dixon was no longer happy with her former work, she started searching tips and tricks online about how to open her own business.
“I’ve always kind of been like a, ‘I’m gonna figure this out. I’m gonna do this,’” Dixon said. “’I don’t know what it’s going to take. I don’t know anything about this, but Google’s got it.’ So I just kind of accumulated to this.”
While St. Joseph has several chain restaurants that serve boba teas, like Dairy Queen and Scooter’s, Dixon emphasized that shopping locally keeps money within the community and encourages others to follow suit.
Nearly all of the supplies used at the shop’s grand opening Wednesday were purchased from other local shops, such as the Asian market.
“I think shopping locally is just great for our economy because all the money you spend here goes back out in our community,” Dixon said. “It goes out to our school districts and our other shopping areas. We know how hard it is to get started and how much it costs and we know how hard our community can have it sometimes. A lot of us put our money back into the community.”
Keeping the community benefits in mind, Dixon donated all cash tips and 10% of the opening day sales toward the Mid-Buchanan Dragons band. The grand opening also featured cupcakes from Autumn’s Mini-Cakes.
Whether it’s for an iced tea on a sweltering day or the opportunity to support locally owned businesses in the community, Dixie’s Drinks has plenty to offer to St. Joseph residents.
