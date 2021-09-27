St. Joseph’s Brown Mannschreck Business Services has announced a merger with office furnishing company Scott Rice Office Works headquartered out of Lenexa, Kansas.
The merger will provide St. Joseph a regional solution for interior services for their commercial office spaces. Cathie Wayman and Mary Pat Hewitt, formerly of Brown Mannschreck before the merger, now will be workplace consultants with offices inside of the Kit Bond Incubator located on the campus of Missouri Western State University at 4221 Mitchell Ave. Suite 2C.
More than 30 years ago, Brown Business Systems and Mannschreck Interiors merged into Brown Mannschreck. Their business model provides office furnishings, and with the merger with Scott Rice Office Works, they’ll be able to expand upon those services given the current issues with the supply chain.
“It’s just going to create many more resources for us to give our customers buying options and resources as far as design, renderings, installation, flooring, carpeting,” said Wayman said. “It’s just increased our ability to give many more options to the customer.”
Scott Rice Office Works is one of the largest dealers of Steelcase furniture products in the country.
“The whole look of offices has changed greatly in the last several years to more lounge-type feels and more home feeling for offices,” Wayman said. “It’s just a whole different look than it was even 10 years ago.”
