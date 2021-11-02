A local restaurant now is operating under new ownership with a fresh name.
Brioche Café, located at 114 N. Seventh St., now will be called Seventh Street Café. The business' new owners, Hans and Gina Nielsen, also own Gold N Glaze Donut & Coffee.
“We heard it was for sale, and we love Downtown and we’ve eaten here numerous times and it was just a wonderful atmosphere, so we just thought we’d dive in,” Gina Nielsen said.
This isn't the first time recently that the restaurant has come under new ownership. The business, founded by Vincent Daunay, was taken over by Eclipz Gourmet Popcorn owner Dillon Cox in January of 2021. Less than a year later, the Nielsens have taken the reins. So far, the transition has been seamless for them.
“We were lucky that the two key people stayed with us,” Hans Nielsen said. “They wanted to stay with us.”
All of the former employees who worked at the establishment under the Brioche name kept their jobs as the cafe transitioned to a new brand. As for the customers who grew accustomed to visiting the shop prior to new ownership, the Nielsens are keeping the Brioche menu and plan on adding their own items as time goes on.
“We’ll try new things and take off, add on if we need to on the menu,” Gina Nielsen said. "It’s still our menu and the Brioche menu.”
Opening earlier than Brioche, Seventh Street Cafe's hours will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
