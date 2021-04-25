Brioche Café and Bakery is back in business after a temporary closing in January.
The business, located at 114 N. Seventh St., had a soft reopening on April 20 under the new ownership.
“It’s an opportunity for all of us to kind of learn with myself being new, and then we have some new employees as well,” said owner Dillon Cox. “We have one person that is familiar with how things used to be and we are learning to work together.”
Cox is also the owner of Eclipz Popcorn and Ice Cream, located across Felix Street Square from Brioche. He also plans to have his Eclipz lake branch at Lake Contrary open by the first part of summer.
“We gave the building a bit of facelift and added a fresh paint job,” Cox said of Brioche. “The menu for the most part is going to remain the same, but we hope to be able to expand on that in the future.”
In March, people were invited to stop by for complimentary coffee, a few treats and to see the new renovations to the store. They also carried out curbside orders over Easter showcasing some customer favorites, such as themed cupcakes. The holiday brought some good business for Brioche as staff maxed out on macaron orders.
Some of the flavors of macarons that can be purchased in store are salted caramel, key lime, cookies and cream, lemon lavender and fruity pebbles. But in addition to the sweet treats, the business also offers meals.
“A lot of people come in for the café side of things like our sandwiches, salads and crepes,” Cox said.
All the breads are baked homemade and are fresh daily along with the bakery items.
“We’re really excited to be reopened and can’t wait to see familiar faces and new ones,” Cox said. “We look forward to having everyone join us.”
