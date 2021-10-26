With October in full swing, local breweries and restaurants have fully made the transition to Oktoberfest themed products to help fit the long standing German tradition.
Local breweries, such as The Angry Swede Brewing Co., begin prepping for their seasonal Oktoberfest beverages as early as mid-August.
Marcus Miyamoto, The breweries General Manager, said having the ability to prepare ingredients early helps to give the business an advantage.
“The nice thing about prepping so early is it leaves us room to play around,” Miyamoto said. “We get the chance to mix all sorts of things, and really see what formula works the best for this year as compared to others.”
When comparing an Oktoberfest drink from a nano-brewery such as The Angry Swede, to a large-scale commercial product, Miyamoto said the difference can be quite noticeable.
“When you have a mass produced Oktoberfest like Samuel Adams or some of these other big companies, they’ve been doing probably the same recipe for a long time,” Miyamoto said. “The nice thing about the individual breweries is we have the ability to change and mix it up a little bit, our Oktoberfest may not taste the same every year.”
While Oktoberfest celebrations may not be as extravagant in St. Joseph as the primary fair grounds in Munich, Germany. Miyamoto said the business still tries their best to incorporate as much of the festive season as they can.
“We try to put on Oktoberfest themed events when we can,” Miyamoto said. “On top of constantly trying to develop new and interesting drinks for the fall we’ll get a pretty good crowd out for those events.”
With multiple Oktoberfest celebrations taking place around the St. Joseph area each October, Miyamoto said catering towards the fall crowd is something he’s pleased to do every season.
“I personally love this season so it’s fun to get to work on some of these projects along with our customers,” Miyamoto said. “We’ve got enough product to keep us stocked through the fall and then we look forward to transitioning into the winter season where things get even darker on our side of things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.