Black Pony Brewing Company finds niche in Maryville

Roughly two months since opening to the Maryville community, Black Pony Brewing Company enters a small-business scene with its niche approach.
A two-level experience occupying a building that's more than 100 years old, the four-person owned company serves its specialty, crafted beers and an extensive menu of food. Co-owner of the brewery Stephanie Campbell said recent supply shortages and moving into a building that has never been utilized as a production facility have made for an interesting set of bridges to cross.
“It certainly was challenging but also extremely rewarding to work with our community, our city and our other civic leaders and just really look at preserving and restoring a building that sits prominently in our downtown square,” Campbell said.
Much like what a connoisseur of crafted beers would find in St. Joseph, the dynamics of Black Pony combine the tastes and opinions of the four owners as well as another brewer within the business.
“What you find is we have a wide range of tastes,” Campbell said. “We don’t specialize in IPAs or stouts; we sort of have a little bit of everything.”
Black Pony recently collaborated with St. Joseph's The Angry Swede Brewing Company to introduce its Arvak German Rauchbier. This is the first collaboration of note for the Maryville brewery, whereas The Angry Swede has worked alongside the likes of River Bluff Brewing, KC Cider Co. and others.
Campbell said the owners of Black Pony Brewing Company believe so much in the community that it’s reflected in their most recent collaboration.
“Of course, we’ve got some more concrete ideas. Being new, that will change and develop over time,” Campbell said. “In general, we are focused on community and focused on bringing our passion for people and beer to it. If that’s what we’re able to accomplish, then we will feel like a job well-done.”
