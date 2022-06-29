As the nation continues to face rising costs and supply chain issues, many people are struggling to meet demands and stay afloat, and businesses in St. Joseph are no exception.
According to a June 2022 survey by Statista.com, 31% of consumers switched to online shopping due to supply chain issues.
Additionally, inflation is sitting at an 8.3% increase this year, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.
While supply chain concerns have presented challenges, some local businesses say that inflation has been a more pressing issue.
Cris Coffman, owner of Nesting Goods in Downtown, said she hopes the community recognizes the impact of inflation on local businesses.
“All small businesses are facing this right now,” Coffman said. “So it’s really, really important for people to remember, when at all possible, to please support local businesses. As the inflation trend continues, I fear that our small business landscape in our city is going to change drastically in the coming months if people don’t remember to support small businesses as much as they can.”
But smaller businesses aren’t the only ones facing the intensity of the situation. Bigger companies are struggling, too.
Mike Spurgeon, project manager at Missouri Enterprise, said while getting their hands on products has been a major part of the issue, a lack of workers creates problems as well.
“Most manufacturers, whether it’s them internally or with their suppliers, are struggling just to get employees to come to work,” Spurgeon said. “And of course, COVID hasn’t helped anything over the last couple of years, but, you know, it’s causing them not only to have delays in their own production, but whenever they’re trying to get parts from other manufacturers that they’re getting have subcontracts with, you know, because of the workforce issues are having a lot of delays getting the parts they need in order to make their partner products for the customers.”
Coffman said that local businesses are an important part of the economy and community, and she wants people to understand the impact they have.
“When you go and visit another city on vacation, you’re not looking for the big box retailers that you can find in most cities across the country. You’re going and looking for the businesses and the places that make that city special,” she said. “And for our city, we are full of small businesses, and they’re what make us special and unique and make us a place that tourists want to come and visit.”
Spurgeon stresses that everyone tries to be patient as these uncertain times continue on.
“You need to be understanding and understand that everybody else is having the same issues that you are. You know it’s a countrywide, global issue. And so understanding what those risks are, for one thing, and being able to plan ahead and understand that things are going to take longer than they used to is really important,” Spurgeon said.
Coffman said she encourages people to visit Downtown and support local shops.
