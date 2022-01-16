Bee and Thistle has expanded its eclectic gift store with a new storefront, Provisions, specializing in gourmet kitchen items, wine and spirits.
Provisions, located in Downtown St. Joseph under the copper-dome building on Frederick Avenue, came as a natural evolution of Bee and Thistle, said Joel Barnes, owner of both stores. The new business allows Bee and Thistle to expand their offerings to more than gift items.
“We thought an opportunity here would be to find a little niche that's not being served, and that was in the gourmet kitchen items, and then offering gourmet food, wines and spirits,” Barnes said.
While different storefronts, Provisions and Bee and Thistle are closely tied. The stores are connected on the inside, so customers can shop at both and check out on either side. Barnes said he wanted to distinguish Provisions so people knew it was devoted to different products.
The building was previously home to Friedrich’s Market, but after that business closed, Barnes wanted to take advantage of the space. It took about six months to complete the expansion and remodel before Provisions opened Nov. 26, 2021.
Barnes said Provisions carries a mixture of local products and national products. Some of the products it offers include curated wine and spirits, tableware, barware, kitchen utensils and gourmet food items.
“Things that you wouldn't see at some of the chain stores, so we were careful to do that,” Barnes said. “We also researched and offered really nice gourmet food items, so we have beautiful balsamic vinegars, olive oils, imported.”
The new store is gradually rolling out other elements as well. Barnes is hoping to eventually offer frozen take-home foods, such as lasagna and soups, expand their cheese, charcuterie and refrigeration units, and host tastings. Provisions has been approved by the city and will soon offer food and wine tastings on Saturdays.
“We are looking forward to offering some tasting so everybody knows what's being sold here and has an opportunity to really know what they're buying,” Barnes said.
Despite opening amid the pandemic, Barnes said both Bee and Thistle and Provisions have been weathering the storm and are seeing things on an uptick. He said they try to keep prices reasonable for everyone and have seen a lot of support from the community.
“I think they've enjoyed the experience of having lunch at Bell Epoque and then coming to Bee and Thistle, and then coming over to Provisions and enjoying a well-rounded afternoon,” Barnes said.
More information on Provisions and future food and wine tastings can be found on Bee and Thistle’s Facebook page.
