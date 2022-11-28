Bath and Body Works

Bath and Body Works is planning to open a new location at the Shoppes at North Village in the winter of 2023.

 Zoë Jones | News-Press NOW

It's been a big year for new businesses at the Shoppes at North Village, and that's not stopping anytime soon, as Bath and Body Works is expected to open a location in the shopping center this winter.

Located at 5301 N. Belt Highway Suite 115, the fragrance and lotion store will join the ranks of a new HomeGoods that opened in November, Crumbl Cookie coming Dec. 1 and a coffee shop opening by the end of the year. The Bath and Body Works will be located next to Crumbl in the strip of stores along the shopping complex's center entrance.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.