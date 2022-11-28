It's been a big year for new businesses at the Shoppes at North Village, and that's not stopping anytime soon, as Bath and Body Works is expected to open a location in the shopping center this winter.
Located at 5301 N. Belt Highway Suite 115, the fragrance and lotion store will join the ranks of a new HomeGoods that opened in November, Crumbl Cookie coming Dec. 1 and a coffee shop opening by the end of the year. The Bath and Body Works will be located next to Crumbl in the strip of stores along the shopping complex's center entrance.
Zachary Freding, an asset manager with the Shoppes at North Village, said the company is looking forward to the new addition.
"We can confirm that Bath and Body Works will be coming to the North Shoppes," Freding said. "We're really excited about this new development and what it will bring."
Many community members also are thrilled about the new store and what it means for the Shoppes at North Village and St. Joseph as a whole.
Cierra Pitts, a St. Joseph resident, said that she enjoys seeing new businesses open because it brings the community more to do.
"It'll be nice that they're coming out here (to the North Shoppes), and everybody else comes out here anyway," Pitts said. "It's nice because I mean, Kansas City's not too far away, but it's nicer to be not too far from home. So you can just come up here and be home in a matter of minutes."
Some residents are excited to have a new spot to shop. Lori Cooper, a St. Joseph resident, said that she's interested in more work opportunities coming to St. Joseph.
"It's great, it's excellent," Cooper said. "I mean, there's so many people who need jobs, you know, and there's lots of jobs now. I mean, it's a perfect place to work out here. (There's) more coming, more jobs. It'd be great for the community."
Elisabeth Wykert, a St. Joseph resident, said she's happy to see more growth in the St. Joseph area.
"It's nice that it's here (at the Shoppes at North Village) because it's close to where I live, but it's kind of sad that like everybody’s leaving the mall, like that's the place where I hung out as a kid," Wykert said. "But like, business is business. As long as there's business in St. Joe, like we need to keep this place alive. The city needs to be alive in any way."
News-Press NOW did reach out to the Bath and Body Works corporate office as well as East Hills Shopping Center to ask about whether the current Bath and Body Works location in the mall will remain open, but calls were not returned as of Monday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.