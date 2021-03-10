The Bartlett Center, located at 409 S. 18th St., will receive CIP funding to make several improvements to their gymnasium.
Notable improvements for the over $1.432 million budgeted capital improvement project, which will also include improvements to John Lucas Park located just east of Bartlett Center, include new roofing, new flooring, a paint job and also air conditioning for the Bartlett Center gymnasium. The Bartlett Center is a nonprofit organization contracted by the state of Missouri and a United Way partner offering social programs for youth and child care.
Executive Director for the Bartlett Center, LaTonya Williams, says these improvements will allow the center to include the gym as part of their child care license and allow it to be used in their youth program as well.
“It is a requirement to get the gym covered under our license under the state and we have been actively trying to get the updates in the air conditioning for literally years,” Williams said.
Approved projects for CIP funding can usually wait several years before action and budgeting takes place. Priorities such as immediate need, available grants and overall benefit to the community are taken into account when determining which approved projects can be moved up on the CIP list. The Bartlett Center had been lower on that priority list behind other projects and now will get their opportunity to have improvements made. St. Joseph Parks Director, Chuck Kempf, says it’s common for organizations to ask for their projects to be moved up on the CIP list, but that sometimes the criteria isn’t quite met in order for that to happen.
“The Bartlett Center folks and the other people that utilize that building wanted that to be moved forward. They asked about that early on and that really wasn’t a possibility because when you move things up, you move things down. There was a reason why things were placed at where they were at,” said St. Joseph Parks Director, Chuck Kempf.
Kempf says that he sees the potential and benefit of having improvements made to Bartlett Center and John Lucas Park. Williams says it’s encouraging to have the Bartlett Center acknowledged through these CIP-funded improvements.
"... It makes us truly feel important and a part of the community and that the community is as invested in our building and our program as much as we are,” Williams said.