St. Joseph bars added a new task to their to-do list over the weekend, making sure everyone coming inside wears a mask.
The city of St. Joseph decided to extend its mask mandate Sept. 17 to require residents to wear masks in the majority of indoor areas, including bars.
Ryan Gerster, owner of First Ward House, said it was new to have staff and customers wearing masks, but the business didn't have any issues with customers complying over the weekend.
"They come in and take the mask off when they eat and then if they get up to go to the bathroom and forget it at the table, nobody is going to get in their face about it or be weird," Gerster said.
The business has the signage outside indicating that customers must wear masks, but Gerster doesn't want to push around or fight anyone about it if they don't.
"We're all just trying to work through this together to get to the other end," Gerster said.
The business is still having live music, but in order to give some relief to customers, Gerster moved the indoor stage outside to utilize the space.
"We have a greater benefit having the outdoor area that some of our competitors did and I know that they're having trouble getting through this time on less of a percentage of business," Gerster said.
Christina Grimes, owner of D&G Pub and Grub, said customers have been receptive and followed the mandate and staff were already used to wearing them.
"We were concerned a little bit, but our patrons pretty much follow the rules around here and if we tell them that they have to do something the city is making everyone do, they're going to follow it," Grimes said.
Grimes said she doesn't expect the mandate to impact business anymore than COVID-19 already has.
"We're down about 33% in sales from last year at this time, but people are still supporting doing the curbside service and still coming and getting to-gos," Grimes said.
Grimes said now more than ever it's important to support local and keep businesses that make up the community around.
"We are literally all in this together and I preach that all day everyday to my staff, patrons and everyone that supports us," Grimes said.
Gerster and Grimes said the local bar community has a good line of communication with each other to talk through the obstacles they all face and are supporting each other to make it to the end.