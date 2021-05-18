Joshua Oliver will finally get to live out his dream of opening his own barbershop when Bobree Barbershop opens its doors for the first time on Tuesday, May 18.
Oliver moved to St. Joseph when he was 4 years old and has spent most of his life in the city. The name of the business, Bobree Barbershop, is a combination of the first names of both of Oliver’s grandparents. Their photo hangs proudly inside of the shop.
Located at 1209 Frederick Ave, the shop isn’t the most modernized one could find in the city, and that’s exactly what Oliver was aiming for. Coated mostly in a pine green throughout with one wall exposing the original brick from top to bottom, the shop also showcases many photos of historic barbershops from St. Joseph, as well as three reupholstered Kokan barber chairs from the 1950s. The wood flooring inside of the building from 1910 was also maintained.
“I wanted something different,” Oliver said. “I still wanted kind of an old-school feel, something inviting and warm and just kind of bring back the character of the building back.”
Oliver says he will be able to bring two more barbers along with himself in order to satisfy customers’ needs in all three chairs available. Since Tuesday will mark the opening of the shop, Oliver says making up for lost time given the delay because of having to switch contractors will be a big hurdle.
“I’ve got a really good clientele that’s been very patient and they’re going to stick with me, and I’ve already got a bunch of appointments already booked up,” he said.
Oliver said he looks forward to playing a role in the ongoing efforts to revitalize the Downtown sector.
“There’s a lot of people that are investing in Downtown St. Joe and really bringing it back,” he said. “I’m excited to be a part of that.”
Oliver also said his goal down the road will be to open another shop in Kansas City. He hopes he can retire as a barber.
