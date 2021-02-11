The owners of Bubba’s BBQ are in negotiations to become the next tenants of the diner at Rosecrans Memorial Airport.
Bubba’s BBQ operates as a food truck seen throughout the city of St. Joseph at various locations and provides food for private events and catering.
Abe Forney, general manager at Rosecrans, said he is excited to know someone will again occupy the space as the diner had been vacant for several months.
“Having the diner out here is a perfect opportunity to bring locals out to see airplanes flying and to see the military at work," Forney said. "We’re excited to get a new tenant out here and we’re excited to have people come out here and see airplanes fly and eat some good food.”
At first, Kane Brooner, owner and operator of Bubba’s BBQ, and his wife, Alicia, who will be the restaurant's manager upon leasing approval, had no idea the diner at Rosecrans had been closed before Forney reached out to the two about the possibility of them transitioning their business. The food truck they serve from currently was how they got their feet wet as a small business, and now the reality of running their own restaurant can come to fruition.
“Abe called us in December and wanted to know if this was something we were interested in, and it’s just a very unique opportunity to be here,” Kane Brooner said.
Alicia Brooner said the only concern going forward is that taking on the challenge of running the diner will change the dynamic of their family. Since she spends a lot of time at home with their four children at the moment, that will be something for the family to figure out.
“We love serving people, we love talking to people, we love our community," she said. "So I think the diner is going to be the easy part, but figuring out how to manage our family well and leave the kids, that’s the only challenge right now.”
The two sides will continue to figure out the leasing agreement before the St. Joseph City Council ultimately votes on it. Once, that happens, Bubba’s BBQ can move in and be up and running. The Brooners want to have a soft opening with family, friends and possibly some community members in attendance with a local musician performing. Bubba’s BBQ food truck will remain in operation.