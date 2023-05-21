It was all smiles last week when Southern Bank held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in St. Joseph to mark its $140 million merger with Citizen's Bank and Trust.
"Even though our footprint has grown, we are still that small-town banking," said Kim Ferrell, branch manager in St. Joseph. "When you walk into the bank, we'll know your name."
Ferrell promises smooth sailing for local customers, but Southern enters the St. Joseph marketplace at a time when the banking industry has encountered some turbulent waters nationwide. Rising interest rates contributed to three U.S. bank failures this year, sending shockwaves that reached smaller community and regional banks across the United States.
Southern's stock is down 28% from the first of the year as investors soured on smaller institutions following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank. Among others with a local connection, the share price this year dropped 28% at Commerce Bank, 32% at UMB Bank and 35% at U.S. Bank.
Jackson Hataway, president of the Missouri Bankers Association, sees it as almost a reverse Robinhood effect. Instead of buying up shares in companies with poor fundamentals, as online investors did in some instances in past years, there's a rush to dump bank stocks despite strong balance sheets.
"The reality is the fundamentals just don't seem to be taken into consideration, and so the markets react by treating regional banks the same," Hataway said. "As a result, you have very, very sound institutions that suddenly were painted with strokes that just were not reflective of those underlying fundamentals."
Hataway considers the failed banks to be outliers rather than reflections of the industry as a whole. Silicon Valley Bank, which catered to tech start-ups and venture capitalists, encountered the electronic version of a bank run when rising interest rates caused the value of its long-term bond holdings to plummet.
"What you see and hear in the country does not reflect what you see here in Missouri," Hataway said. "I feel very good about the health of banks broadly across Missouri. We're thought of as a very conservative banking state."
Banks still face challenges. Rising interest rates can increase earnings on loans, but they also erode the value of investment securities held as assets and could reduce demand for mortgages. Fitch Ratings reported this month that it expects a weaker financial performance from U.S. banks this year, but it also said most had the asset quality and capital to weather the near-term challenges.
The ratings agency said deposit outflows, a key metric that spooked investors following the three bank failures, have stabilized across the industry.
Hataway wouldn't be surprised to see more mergers in the banking industry. In Missouri, the number of state-chartered banks has fallen from 600 to about 200 in the last three decades.
He said Missouri is less likely to see the kind of high-profile collapse that occurred with banks headquartered on the coasts. Instead, the future of the industry will look like what happened in St. Joseph, where two banks that serve their communities join forces.
"You get to a certain size and things work more efficiently," he said. "You're able to serve customers with different products and services than they're able to get from a smaller institution and a lot of that has not changed. What you're going to see every day from community banks, regional banks and even large banks is they're going to continue serving their customers."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.