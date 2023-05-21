Bank merger

Southern Missouri now operates 65 banking facilities in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois and Arkansas after its merger with Citizens Bank & Trust. This Southern branch is at 3727 Frederick Blvd. in St. Joseph.

 Greg Kozol | News-Press NOW

It was all smiles last week when Southern Bank held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in St. Joseph to mark its $140 million merger with Citizen's Bank and Trust.

"Even though our footprint has grown, we are still that small-town banking," said Kim Ferrell, branch manager in St. Joseph. "When you walk into the bank, we'll know your name."

Greg Kozol can be reached at greg.kozol@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowKozol.

