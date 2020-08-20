Bad Ash Cigar Company is kicking off its launch of its products at Smooth Endings Thursday to showcase locally made cigars.
The launch event starts at 5:30 p.m. at 3606 Beck Road with a cornhole tournament, Adrian's Tacos, cigar rolling demonstrations and merchandise available for purchase.
Owner Devin Ashley always has been a lover of cigars and decided back in September to start turning one of his many hobbies into a business.
"My friends and I have gotten together for the past 11 years for our cigar club so it's a way to take my hobbies and make some money with it," Ashley said.
The name of the company is a triple play on words with Ashley's last name, the ash of a cigar and a descriptive phrase.
Bad Ash Cigars will be sold exclusively at Smooth Endings for at least a year to contain the local aspect.
Ashley's been amazed at the support and feedback he's received through social media leading up to the launch of the product.
"Cigars have been bringing people to get there socially since before social media," Ashley said.
The company has four blends that will be flagships -- three traditional styles and one that is a pipe tobacco blend -- that Ashley expects to be the most popular.
"I lay strips of pipe tobacco into the roll when I'm bunching it and the smokey flavor is amazing," Ashley said.
The presses Ashley uses to make his cigars are the same ones used in large factories, but instead of making close to 500 every day, he's making a max of 20.
"I bunch the tobacco together in the traditional method and then roll it into a binder and put into the press and it'll sit in the press from two hours to two days," Ashley said.
When Ashley gets the business going he wants to work towards not only giving back to the community, but also the global community.
"I thought it would be cool to have a portion (of the profit) of every box that I sell to be sent to orphanages in the countries where the tobacco comes from," Ashley said.
When Ashley has an amount saved up, he'll send a check and give back to the area the tobacco came from.
At some point Ashley knows he'll most likely have to outsource, but he plans to always keep the same blends and use the tobacco from the same regions as he is now.