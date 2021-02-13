One of the surprising trends in the U.S. rental market in recent years has been the emergence of baby boomers as a major source of demand.
For many, the view of a typical renter is a young person living on leases while they leave home for the first time, seek out jobs and potential partners and accumulate the savings needed to buy a house and settle down. In contrast, the boomers — a more established generation, and one whose members have benefited from tremendous economic prosperity over the course of their lifetime — are far more likely to own a home.
And yet, over the last two decades, the data shows that many older Americans are forgoing homeownership in favor of shorter-term living arrangements in the rental market.
In St. Joseph, Fred Caldwell, 67, lives in a house that he rents from someone else in town.
“I owned homes all over the place. When I got older, I just got tired of fixing everything and making loan payments. It was just easier for me to rent,” he said.
Living by himself, Caldwell said it made less sense for him to own a home.
“I’ve had pipeline problems, foundation problems — you name it. There’s so much work that goes into it that a guy my age is either too tired to do or is too expensive,” he said.
For small metros, St. Joseph ranks 56th in older renters in the U.S., with 5,797 people in the market 55 and older.
The percentage of renters above the age of 55 hit its low point in the late 1990s, and since then it has grown significantly over time. One of the reasons for this is simply the size of the baby boomer generation, which prior to 2019 was America’s largest for decades. The first baby boomer turned 55 in 2001, and with more than 70 million boomers following behind, an older population would inevitably come to be a larger force in the rental market.
But late middle age also brings other dynamics that could explain the increased trend toward rentals. By about the age of 55, it is likely that one’s children are grown or nearly grown and out of the house. At that time, empty nesters may be thinking about their life in retirement. Many of these boomers want fewer responsibilities and more flexibility to move around in their later years. Older adults also are divorcing at higher rates than past generations, and the dissolution of marriages may push more divorcees into renting.
COVID-19 could potentially further shake up demographics in the rental market. With more people moving for reasons related to the pandemic and showing a preference for spacious homes, demand in the real estate market is high. For boomers who have been thinking about selling, now could be the right time to leave their homes behind, which would only grow the share of older Americans who rent.
And this is not a minor trend. The percentage increase in renters aged 55 and older since 2010 is more than 10 times greater than the changes for other groups, and in raw numbers, the number of new 55-and-up renters is more than three times the number of new renters of any other age.
For cities and developers, the growing number of senior renters could have significant implications. Older renters tend to have slightly different preferences than young renters in terms of features and amenities, and they also tend to stay in rentals longer than their younger, more transient counterparts. This means there is incentive to accommodate boomers’ likings when constructing new units, but it remains to be seen how planners and developers will adjust to account for an older market.
Currently, the boomer-heavy rental market is most apparent in states in the Northeast, especially the New England states of Maine, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. This may be a natural byproduct of the fact that these states also tend to have an older population on average than other parts of the country. But one trend to watch in coming years is whether migration patterns affect the number of seniors in the rental market as states like Florida, Arizona and Nevada absorb higher concentrations of migrating retirees.
There already are some signs that this may be the case at the city level: the list of locations with the oldest renters is mostly a mix of northern metropolitan areas with older populations and those in the Sun Belt where retirees are moving in high numbers. To find these locations, researchers at Construction Coverage analyzed U.S. Census data to find the proportion of all renter-occupied households that have a householder aged 55 and over. The researchers also included the total number of renter households aged 55 and up, along with the percentage change in the number of renters for the oldest (55 or older) and youngest (under 35) population segments since 2010 for comparison.
News-Press NOW reporter Andrew Gaug contributed to this story.