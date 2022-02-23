A local business is planning an expansion of its entertainment options this week.
The Axe Factor, 1302 Frederick Ave., is set to open a new area on Friday that will offer blacklight mini golf and virtual reality games.
Matt Wieners, the managing partner of The Axe Factor, said the project has been under construction since the beginning of this year, but the planning for it goes back eight to nine months.
“We’re continuing from our ax throwing. We’ll have our cosmic ax throwing and regular ax-throwing leagues downstairs,” Wieners said. “We’re adding almost like a family entertainment feel to Downtown St. Joseph.”
Plans are to add more options such as a small arcade, a concession stand and a tag arena.
“We just wanted to continue that great entertainment vibe Downtown,” he said. “There’s really no place for young adults and teenagers and things like that to come to Downtown. We really wanted to then have a place they would enjoy staying — having birthday parties, having group outings and things like that.”
The black light mini-golf course will be open to all ages.
“We already have two great mini-golf courses here in town but we just wanted to offer a black light one now,” he said.
Virtual reality offerings include interactive elements such as escape rooms, roller coaster rides and combat games, Wieners said.
“It’s a very immersive type of gaming,” he said.
The technology also can be used for athletic training. Wieners said The Axe Factor will be trying to bring a soccer program in Kansas City, which is paired with Manchester United, to St. Joseph.
For this program, they will be working with OMNILIFE VR, which is the company that The Axe Factor bought its virtual reality equipment from.
Wieners said virtual reality also can be used as a form of optical therapy. For example, the technology could be used by people who had a stroke or have lost the use of part of their body.
“They can play the games in virtual reality,” he said. “It’s a game. But they are moving their arms and their legs and they’re getting that mobility back, and they’re using that side of their brain. It’s really cool what you can do with the virtual reality part of it.”
Wieners said all the new offerings make a strong package.
“The arcade’s a small part, the mini-golf is a small part, the tag arena, and all of it together is just going to be a great feel,” he said.
