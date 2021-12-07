As winter weather quickly approaches, local automotive experts are warning about the potential dangers of driving during the colder months.
Cody Holt, an automotive mechanic at Eurosource Autowerks located in St. Joseph, warns of issues that could arise within one's vehicle during colder weather.
“When it starts to get really cold you have to stay on top of things,” Holt said. “Things like your tires, antifreeze and even your oil can play a huge part in how your car runs in the cold.”
With colder weather having effects on multiple avenues of one’s vehicle, Holt warns of the costly damage that could be done to a vehicle's electrical or mechanical system.
“If your coolant isn’t highly rated for the winter it could freeze,” Holt said. “Your coolant freezing could cause your engine to crack, or your radiator to crack and it could potentially cost thousands of dollars worth of repairs.”
When it comes to driving during the winter months, Holt said that his only recommendation is for people to be a bit more cautious as the roads become a bit more dangerous.
“I think people should just be cautious as far as how they drive,” Holt said. “Maybe drive a little bit slower and try to stay in the lane that you see everyone else has been traveling in. those lanes are usually a little bit warmer and more melted down.”
For more information about winter road travel, more information can be found on the Missouri department of transportation website, where a list of recommended items to carry in a vehicle during the winter season can be found, along with recommended vehicle maintenance tips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.