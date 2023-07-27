top story editor's pick Auto Medics owner hopes to rebuild By Chris Fortune News-Press NOW Chris Fortune Author email Jul 27, 2023 Jul 27, 2023 Updated 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pets lost in local auto shop fire Video play button Pets lost in local auto shop fire Read more: https://newspressnow.com Show more Show less Pets lost in local auto shop fire Read more: https://newspressnow.com Chris Fortune | News-Press NOW The Auto Medics building is partially collapsed after a fire on Wednesday evening. Owner Larry Crawford said he hopes to have his business back up and running in six months. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A local auto repair shop was severely damaged Wednesday in a large fire, but the owner doesn’t plan on closing his doors for good.After firefighters put out the flames engulfing Auto Medics on Wednesday, the dark smoke lifted and revealed a partially collapsed and charred building.While no people were injured in the fire, pets that lived in the repair shop at 3961 Sherman Ave. died. In an emotional phone call with owner Larry Crawford, he said he plans to build his shop back in six months.He said he has workers that have been employed for over 30 years, and he will keep them on the payroll. Charred debris and metal were strewn around the lot of the business. Multiple burned-out vehicles remain in the shop, including one appearing to still be hoisted on a hydraulic lift.Some cars and other debris are sitting under roofing that collapsed from the fire.Used vehicles for sale remain on the lot and appear to have emerged largely unscathed cosmetically.St. Joseph Fire Investigator Rob Blizzard said it will take more time to find the cause of the fire. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trade Job Market Construction Industry Security And Public Safety Motor Vehicles Chris Fortune Author email Follow Chris Fortune Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News Regional News Biden openly acknowledges 7th grandchild, the daughter of son Hunter and an Arkansas woman +5 Nebraska The extreme heat wave that blasted the Southwest is abating with late arriving monsoon rains +2 Nebraska Black Belt Eagle Scout's latest record inspired by return home to Swinomish tribe's ancestral lands More Regional News → National News +2 National News Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.05 billion after another drawing without a big winner +5 World News To wrap, or not to wrap? Hungarian bookstores face fines over closed packaging for LGBTQ+ books +14 World News A drought alert for receding Lake Titicaca has Indigenous communities worried for their future More National News → 2:05 Scattered rain chances arrive tonight 5 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
